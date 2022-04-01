EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vidler’s 5 & 10 fans might have had a scare this morning after the iconic East Aurora store posted about big changes.

The store is getting in on the April Fools Day fun.

They announced Vidler’s is rebranding as “Vidmart Supercentre” after a “corporate, retail giant has acquired us in a hostile takeover.”

The prank mentioned updates to the store, including replacing hardwood floors with linoleum, 20’ high chrome racks instead of wooden counters and self-service checkout and a hologram horse ride.