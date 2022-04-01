EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vidler’s 5 & 10 fans might have had a scare this morning after the iconic East Aurora store posted about big changes.
The store is getting in on the April Fools Day fun.
They announced Vidler’s is rebranding as “Vidmart Supercentre” after a “corporate, retail giant has acquired us in a hostile takeover.”
The prank mentioned updates to the store, including replacing hardwood floors with linoleum, 20’ high chrome racks instead of wooden counters and self-service checkout and a hologram horse ride.
Latest Posts
- Two in custody after state trooper struck by U-Haul truck on 490 in Rochester
- In company 1st, NYC Amazon workers vote to unionize
- Poll: Majority of NYers oppose $850M for Bills stadium
- Vidler’s now Vidmart? Iconic store posts April Fools prank
- BPO to lift hearts and raise money for Ukraine with ‘Slava Ukraini’ benefit Sunday
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.