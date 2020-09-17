Vidler’s receives Trip Advisor’s 2020 Travelers Choice Award

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Vidler’s 5 & 10 received Trip Advisor’s 2020 Travelers Choice Award.

The company says this means they are listed in the top 10% of everything listed on Trip Advisor, which is currently more than 8.7 million businesses and attractions.

Vidler’s tells News 4 this is based on consistent high reviews and ratings.

“It is a testament to our customer service, unique merchandise and well, just plain fun experience of shopping at Vidler’s,” the company said. “The pandemic kinda’ put a damper on what would have been a big, celebratory year for us as we marked our 90th anniversary as of June 21. We had previously been recognized by the Buffalo Small Business Administration as the Family Owned Small Business of the year which was announced in mid-March – and you know what was kicking into gear then.”

Vidler’s says the SBA will present them with the award next Wednesday.

