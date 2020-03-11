Live Now
Vidler’s wins Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

East Aurora

by: News 4 Staff

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A big honor for one of Western New York’s most iconic businesses.

Vidler’s has been named the U.S. Small Business Administration Buffalo District Family-Owned Small Business of the Year.

The store first opened its doors in 1930.

Don Vidler says after all that time, they’re proud to still be family-owned.

According to family legend, Don says local store owners back in the ’30s told his grandfather Vidler’s wouldn’t survive six weeks. Today It covers about 16,000 square feet.

