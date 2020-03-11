Vidler’s wins Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A big honor for one of Western New York’s most iconic businesses.

Vidler’s has been named the U.S. Small Business Administration Buffalo District Family-Owned Small Business of the Year.

The store first opened its doors in 1930.

Don Vidler says after all that time, they’re proud to still be family-owned.

According to family legend, Don says local store owners back in the ’30s told his grandfather Vidler’s wouldn’t survive six weeks. Today It covers about 16,000 square feet.