WATCH: Birds N’ Brews to raise money for Hawk Creek Wildlife Center

East Aurora

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Friday in East Aurora, there’s an opportunity for people to help out a local wildlife center while having a drink.

Birds N’ Brews is a fundraiser for Hawk Creek Wildlife Center. It will take place at Aurora Cider House starting at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday morning, we got to hear from Kimberly LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo, Tanya Lowe from the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center and animal expert Jarod Miller.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now