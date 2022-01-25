WATCH: Birds N’ Brews to raise money for Hawk Creek Wildlife Center

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Friday in East Aurora, there’s an opportunity for people to help out a local wildlife center while having a drink.
Birds N’ Brews is a fundraiser for Hawk Creek Wildlife Center. It will take place at Aurora Cider House starting at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday morning, we got to hear from Kimberly LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo, Tanya Lowe from the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center and animal expert Jarod Miller.
