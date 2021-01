EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Teachers and students at Immaculate Conception School in East Aurora made a video singing about the Bills and their upcoming playoff game.

Music teacher Glenn Colton shared the link to this video with us.

Of course, Kansas City is the place where the Bills take on the Chiefs this Sunday.

Watch the full video below:

Immaculate Conception School

The students definitely are showing that hometown spirit.