EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you hear a loud boom Thursday night?

At approximately 7:45 p.m., a loud boom was heard across East Aurora. According to East Aurora police, the cause has yet to be determined but they received several calls about it.

Citizens took to social media seeking answers as to what caused the explosion but were left without an explanation, leading to speculation. Ranging from sonic booms, to tannerite, to another earthquake, to blasts from a rock quarry, to an explosion, the theories are plentiful.

No earthquakes have been reported following the boom.

One resident caught the boom on camera, inside a chicken coop, where the boom can be heard loud and clear in the video above.

News 4 has reached out to town officials in East Aurora, Wales, and Elma but has yet to hear back.