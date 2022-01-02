EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of the first day of the new year, hikers from around Erie County decided to spend that first day hiking through the wilderness.
Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora held their big tree tour Saturday, a group of hikers took on the excursion through the state park and also get to learn the history of some of the park’s largest and oldest trees.
Hikers say the tour is a good way to bring together a diverse group of people to learn something new.
New on WIVB.com
- Botanical Gardens Poinsettia and Railway exhibit working to educate the next generation
- WNYers celebrate New Year’s Day with history hike at Knox Farm State Park
- Window seat is safest? Where you sit on a bus or train impacts risk of catching COVID-19
- WNY restaurants to raise food prices after statewide Styrofoam ban goes into effect
- 26-year-old shot and wounded near Sycamore Street and Oberlin Avenue on NYE