WNYers celebrate New Year’s Day with history hike at Knox Farm State Park

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of the first day of the new year, hikers from around Erie County decided to spend that first day hiking through the wilderness.

Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora held their big tree tour Saturday, a group of hikers took on the excursion through the state park and also get to learn the history of some of the park’s largest and oldest trees.

Hikers say the tour is a good way to bring together a diverse group of people to learn something new.