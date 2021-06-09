East Aurora’s Rural Outreach Center breaks ground on long-awaited facility

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community organization dedicated to helping rural residents in need is getting a new home.
Up until now, the Rural Outreach Center has been operating out of a FEMA trailer — but that’s all going to change in just a few months. The organization celebrated a groundbreaking for their new building in East Aurora and officials say it can’t come soon enough.
The expansion was in response to an increased need in the rural community. The Rural Outreach Center provides services like career counseling, financial literacy and mental health assistance.
The Rural Outreach Center has a goal to raise $4.2 million dollars and so far they’ve raised $3.5 million.
The public has a chance to contribute to reach their goal. Donations can be made online.
