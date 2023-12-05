BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie Community College’s Officer-in-Charge has been elevated to the position of President in a unanimous vote by the SUNY Board of Trustees.

SUNY announced Dr. Adiam Tsegai’s promotion on Tuesday morning, a day that also included the naming of Buffalo State University’s next President, Dr. Chance Glenn.

An alumni of ECC, Dr. Tsegai returned to the school in 2018 as Dean of Engineering and Technologies. Before becoming Officer-in-Charge in November 2022, Dr. Tsegai had also served as the school’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Prior to this, she held positions at Bryant and Stratton College from 2002 to 2018.

“To grow, we must understand our strengths and challenges,” Dr. Tsegai said in her introduction as President. “We must look into our past to understand where we are and how we got here.”

After earning her Associate’s degree, Dr. Tsegai studied at the University at Buffalo to earn her Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degrees. Dr. Tsegai’s salary will be $250,000 per year.

“To be a community college of choice, we must embrace our unique value, be innovative, nimble and grow,” Dr. Tsegai said. “We will rise to our potential, create a standard of accountability and excellence in all that we do.”