ECC seeks public input for their next President

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie Community College is asking the public for input regarding the college’s next President.

With the help from AGB Search Consultant services, the college released an online survey Thursday morning, to shape the ideal profile for their next president.

“We want to engage the community at large to tell us what characteristics and qualifications they believe are important as we move forward with the search for our next president,” says ECC’s board chairwoman, Danise Wilson.

The eight question survey will be available for public input until 11:59 this Friday, February 5.

For more information and to take the survey, click here.