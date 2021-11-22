ECC to undergo realignment study

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie Community College (ECC) is rethinking how it can best fit and serve the region.
On Monday morning, the Erie Community College Foundation announced plans to partner with rpk GROUP and The John R. Oishei Foundation for an institutional realignment study.
“This will orient the college for the future, as the study will offer actionable steps on how SUNY Erie can be realigned to meet the needs of the Western New York Community properly, efficiently, and effectively,” the Erie Community College Foundation wrote.
rpk’s study will address four areas of analysis for ECC:
- academic portfolio alignment with student demand and labor market needs
- instructional efficiencies
- shared service opportunities for administrative services
- facility utilization
Depending on data collection and stakeholder availability, the project is expected to take six months, starting this month and finishing in May.
Funding for the study was obtained through collaborations and alliances with local partners, including the following:
- The John R. Oishei Foundation
- Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation
- Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo
- M&T Bank Foundation
- First Niagara Bank Foundation
- Western New York Foundation
