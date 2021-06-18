ECDOH: Almost 9 out of 10 new COVID-19 cases in Erie County came from people not fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Friday, May 28, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination session for medical staff who work at private clinics in Caracas, Venezuela. The World Health Organization has issued an emergence use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac in adults aged 18 and over, the second such authorization it has granted to a Chinese company. In a statement on Tuesday, June 1 the U.N. health agency said data submitted to its experts showed that two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of COVID-19 in about half of those who got the vaccine.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, file)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says about nine out of 10 new coronavirus cases from late May to mid-June came from people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That new data is coming from the New York State Immunization System.

Between May 23 and June 13, 2021, 85.3% of new COVID-19 cases reported to ECDOH were from people who didn’t have any record of a COVID-19 vaccination. Meanwhile, 6.3% were from people partially vaccinated — 8.5% were fully vaccinated.

The county health department reports that 91.5% of new COVID-19 cases from late May to mid-June were from people not fully vaccinated. 65% of these fully vaccinated people were symptomatic, 21% were asymptomatic and 14% either declined to answer or were not reached for an interview. 50% of respondents reported an underlying medical condition.

Erie County Vaccination Status of new COVID-19 Cases

New COVID-19 Cases % Fully Vaccinated % Partially Vaccinated % No Vaccinations % Not Fully Vaccinated May 23-June 13, 2021 639 8.5% 6.3% 85.3% 91.5% Source: New York State Immunization Information System, June 16, 2021

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says this new data proves vaccines work.

“These data reinforce what we have been saying since this vaccine was introduced: vaccines work,” said Dr. Burstein.

“As vaccination rates have increased this spring, we have experienced a sharp decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases. This speaks to the power of vaccination and other public health interventions in reducing disease prevalence in our community.”