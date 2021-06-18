ECDOH: Almost 9 out of 10 new COVID-19 cases in Erie County came from people not fully vaccinated

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says about nine out of 10 new coronavirus cases from late May to mid-June came from people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
That new data is coming from the New York State Immunization System.
Between May 23 and June 13, 2021, 85.3% of new COVID-19 cases reported to ECDOH were from people who didn’t have any record of a COVID-19 vaccination. Meanwhile, 6.3% were from people partially vaccinated — 8.5% were fully vaccinated.
The county health department reports that 91.5% of new COVID-19 cases from late May to mid-June were from people not fully vaccinated. 65% of these fully vaccinated people were symptomatic, 21% were asymptomatic and 14% either declined to answer or were not reached for an interview. 50% of respondents reported an underlying medical condition.
Erie County Vaccination Status of new COVID-19 Cases
|New COVID-19 Cases
|% Fully Vaccinated
|% Partially Vaccinated
|% No Vaccinations
|% Not Fully Vaccinated
|May 23-June 13, 2021
|639
|8.5%
|6.3%
|85.3%
|91.5%
Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says this new data proves vaccines work.
“These data reinforce what we have been saying since this vaccine was introduced: vaccines work,” said Dr. Burstein.
“As vaccination rates have increased this spring, we have experienced a sharp decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases. This speaks to the power of vaccination and other public health interventions in reducing disease prevalence in our community.”
