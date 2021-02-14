ECDOH announces COVID vaccine allotment for residents with comorbidities, certain underlying health conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Department of Health has announced how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the county will receive for this coming week.

New York State has allocated Erie County 1,700 doses to be used at county points of distribution. We’re told the doses will be used to vaccinate those who had appointments rescheduled from January, according to the ECDOH.

“As of today, ECDOH is contacting individuals whose appointments were cancelled on January 23 for new first dose appointments this Tuesday and Wednesday. Remaining appointments from January 25, 26, 27, 29 [partial] and 30 will be rescheduled as ECDOH receives more vaccine doses.” Erie County Department of Health

As of yesterday county health officials did not know how many vaccine doses the state would allot to vaccinate county residents with comorbidities or certain underlying health conditions.

The county health department now says they will receive 1,600 doses for individuals with certain underlying health conditions, or comorbidities.

In addition, ECDOH will receive 300 doses to vaccinate residents and staff at Office for People With Developmental Disabilities/DDSO congregate living sites.

As of February 13, the county reports they’ve vaccinated 20,586 people with their first doses and 14,935 second doses through its PODs.