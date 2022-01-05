ECDOH changes COVID-19 testing, vaccination hours in anticipation of snowstorm

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health is changing its COVID-19 testing and vaccination hours as predicted snowfall Wednesday night to Thursday will make for tough road conditions.

The county asks those who won’t be able to make their COVID-19 testing appointment Thursday to call the Information Line (716) 858-2929 to cancel and reschedule. ECDOH is boosting test availability starting January 8 with weekend hours.

The COVID-19 Information Line will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are details on coronavirus vaccine clinics:

The ECDOH COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Elma Meadows will be closed on Thursday, January 6. Individuals with scheduled appointments are being contacted, and encouraged to reschedule.

The ECDOH COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Buffalo Public School #43 has been cancelled for Thursday, January 6.

The ECDOH COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at SUNY ECC South in Orchard Park will be open from 12-4 p.m.

Buffalo Homecare COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at 490 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo and 5847 Transit Rd, East Amherst will be open for their regular hours.

Any updates will be posted to the health department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.