ECDOH Commissioner Burstein says amidst rising COVID cases, testing is up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says the latest COVID-19 surge is breaking records.

She said Erie County set the record for most new COVID-19 cases in one day last week at just under a thousand. Burstein also told the Erie County Legislature that the county reported more than 5,500 new infections last week alone.

Burstein added that one piece of good news is that more people are getting tested.

“There were about 51,000 people getting reported to the ECDOH, and that’s likely to be he reason why our county’s positivity rates have remained high and stable,” Dr. Burstein said.

Burstein says other nearby counties are also seeing a spike in cases.

She hopes masking and vaccines help the county get back on the right back.