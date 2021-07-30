ECDOH identifies potential COVID-19 exposure at Tabernacle youth program in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says a COVID-19 case investigation revealed potential COVID exposures at the Tabernacle Church Vacation Bible School summer program last Friday, July 23.

Officials say this announcement is for staff and families of participants out of an abundance of caution and to prevent additional COVID transmission.

The ECDOH says staff, volunteers, and families who participated in the youth program at the Tabernacle should seek a diagnostic COVID-19 test.

Officials recommend the diagnostic tests 5-7 days past the last date of exposure.

You can find diagnostic testing sites in Erie County by clicking here.