ECDOH in process of sending emails to reschedule vaccine appointments for this week

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health is working to notify each person who had a cancelled COVID-19 vaccine appointment for January 18 and 19 to reschedule the appointments for this week.

Due to the state’s scheduling system, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county must send out an individual email to all 1,700 people affected.

It should take @ECDOH a day to send all emails out for each day cancelled. Our goal is to complete sending out emails to those who had a cancelled Jan 18. appointment by the end of the day today, and then start the Jan. 19 cancellations tomorrow. We ask for patience. Thank you. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) February 2, 2021

He says it should take the ECDOH a day to send all emails out for each day cancelled.

“Our goal is to complete sending out emails to those who had a cancelled Jan 18. appointment by the end of the day today, and then start the Jan. 19 cancellations tomorrow,” Poloncarz tweeted.