HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says it will have its mobile RV unit stationed next to the Expo Hall each day of the Erie County Fair offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials tell News 4 they will offer Pfizer for ages 12-17 and Moderna for adults 18 and older. The ECDOH requires parental consent for those under 18.

Anyone receiving a vaccine from the department of health at the fair will receive $10 food and drink vouchers to use at participating concession stands.