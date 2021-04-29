ECDOH to hold prom-themed ‘teen vaccine’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Prom season is on the horizon and the Erie County Department of Health is working to get Western New York teens vaccinated before the big day.

ECDOH is hosting multiple prom-themed COVID-19 vaccination clinics on May 1 at Erie Community College South, North and McKinley High School. Each clinic will be decorated with different prom themes and will feature giveaways.

Items up for grabs vary by site and include mugs, reusable water bottles, gift cards and electronic devices. High schoolers will receive a voucher for one free 18” balloon from POP! Party Supply and a coupon for graduation party supplies.

Officials strongly recommend attendees make an appointment by clicking here or calling (716) 858-2929.

Clinics are happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

McKinley High School

1500 Elmwood Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)

Moderna (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)

Moderna (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC South

4041 Southwestern Blvd.

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)

Moderna (18 years of age and older)

“Kids and teenagers have missed out on traditional events like proms and dances this past year,” said Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

“While our teen COVID-19 vaccine clinics are in no way a replacement for those experiences, our clinic staff are making some extraordinary efforts to design a fun and welcoming atmosphere at these events.”