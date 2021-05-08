ECDOH works to get young adults vaccinated with ‘Shot and a Chaser’ vaccination clinic at Resurgence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County health officials are taking new tactics, top stop vaccine rates from hitting a plateau.

New York says 48% of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Western New York’s larger populated counties are on pace with the state’s numbers, but rural areas are behind.

To keep the rate going up, Erie County hosted another incentive clinic Saturday. This one was at a Resurgence Brewery, where those vaccinated got a free pint glass and beer.

The clinic was in an effort to attract young adults to get the shot. Temara Cross said she saw the resurgence promotion, signed up for her shot and a chaser.

Related Content Erie County holds prom-themed clinics encouraging teens to get vaccinated

She says she knows some people don’t trust the vaccine in her community, so she wanted to be an example.

“We’re hesitant in getting vaccinated, but I wanted to show that I want to be engaged in the community, I want to get back to normal, so I’m going to get vaccinated, and that’s what I did. They made it easy here, and we even got a free shot and a free beer. So go get vaccinated,” said Cross.

Erie county department of health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein added, “We really need to reach out to more of our population in their 20s and 30s. They’ve had a lower uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine, so we’re trying really hard to go to meet people where they are in the community. And this is such a great place to have a beer and to have lunch at resurgence, so we figured there might be a lot of people who come out to Resurgence anyway.”

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

Commissioner Burstein said she was able to coax someone who wasn’t there for the clinic to sign up and get her shot. The county has already planned more of these at four other local breweries in the next two weeks.