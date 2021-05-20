ECMC offering four pop-up vaccine sites over the next week

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Medical Center is offering more options for people who need to get vaccines with four pop-up sites over the course of the next week.

The first will be this Saturday at Papi Grande’s in Amherst.

There will be two next Monday, the 24th, one at Catalyst Fitness in Amherst, the other at Thin Man Brewery. And on Tuesday, June 1, a site will be set up at Catalyst Fitness in Buffalo.

The Johnson & Johnson shot will be given out, so the sites are only open to those 18 and older.