ECMC offering four pop-up vaccine sites over the next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Medical Center is offering more options for people who need to get vaccines with four pop-up sites over the course of the next week.
The first will be this Saturday at Papi Grande’s in Amherst.
There will be two next Monday, the 24th, one at Catalyst Fitness in Amherst, the other at Thin Man Brewery. And on Tuesday, June 1, a site will be set up at Catalyst Fitness in Buffalo.
The Johnson & Johnson shot will be given out, so the sites are only open to those 18 and older.