ECWA completes repairs near Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Repairs to the 48-inch transmission main near the Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant are complete, the Erie County Water Authority announced Saturday.

Officials tell News 4 the system is pressurized, storage tanks are being filled, and service to customers in affected areas is back to normal.

They also say road work restoration to the impacted area on Lake Shore Rod will be complete today.

The ECWA released a statement today saying:

“We would to like to commend our dedicated line crews, production department, and professional engineers who worked around the clock to keep our system running and getting it back in full service efficiently and effectively.

“We also would like to thank our impacted customers for their patience and understanding as this critical and challenging repair was completed.”