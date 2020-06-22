ECWA extending suspension of meter change-outs, water shutoffs through September

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Water Authority announced it is extending its suspension of meter change-outs and water shutoffs through September 7 due to the continued COVID-19 situation.

ECWA officials say they remain committed to implementing measures to protect the health and safety of employees and customers and working closely with county and state health officials and partners to operate under CDC guidelines.

Anyone with questions or who needs further information can call the customer service department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 716-849-84444.

