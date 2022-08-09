EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Eden man is dead after a motorcycle accident Early Tuesday morning.
Raymond Feldman was driving down Belknap Road when he lost control, veered off the pavement and hit the ground, according to Eden Police.
A passerby found Feldman around 2:12 a.m. and called emergency services.
The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eden Police and the Erie County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation unit are looking into the crash.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.