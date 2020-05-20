1  of  2
57th annual Eden Corn Festival canceled

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Eden Corn Festival Board of Directors says they’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the 57th annual festival.

It was scheduled for August 6-9.

“Much consideration was given to every aspect of the festival. With many months of planning already into the event, it was decided that the event could not commence this year due to all the uncertainties with the current COVID-19 pandemic,” officials said Wednesday.

The board also says they felt it would be too much of a financial strain to attempt to put on the festival with all state, county, and local social distancing requirements.

“The Health and Safety of our committee members, volunteers, sponsors, employees, and patrons is of the utmost importance to the Board,” officials added.

According to the board, tentative dates for the 2021 Eden Corn Festival are August 5-8.

