57th Eden Corn Festival happening this August

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Eden Corn Festival is back this year, but with some changes.

This year’s festival will take place from August 5-8. The first two days will go from 3-11 p.m., Saturday will be from Noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday will be from Noon to 10 p.m.

Last year’s event had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

Although it will feature food, games, midway attractions “and many of the other crowd favorites,” festival officials say accommodations had to be made, in order to align with health and safety rules.

Because of that, there will be no corn eating contest, auto show or parade.

The Eden Corn Festival supports more than 20 local organizations, including the Eden Fire Department.

If you don’t know how to get there, here are some directions.