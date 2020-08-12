Cluster of new COVID-19 cases in Eden linked to same source

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says a single source of exposure led to 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Town of Eden over the weekend.

Still, they say the risk for community transmission of the virus from these cases is “considered to be very low,” they say.

“As we said when announcing the cluster of cases at New Zion Baptist Church in July, we will see more situations where a cluster of cases forms around a shared activity or location,” Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says. “The individuals with a positive test result are currently in isolation, and their close contacts have been

placed in quarantine.”

