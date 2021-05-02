Eden Corn Fest 2021 in limbo as organizers await county and NYS guidance

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Eden Corn Festival is in limbo as event organizers wait on county and state guidelines to finalize the Western New York tradition.

Organizers say they’ve been working hard over the past few months creating a plan to get the festival up and running. However, guidance from Erie County and New York State regarding the festival is needed to move things forward.

Corn Fest was canceled last year by organizers, citing the ongoing pandemic and financial strain. This year’s festival is tentatively planned for August 5 through August 8.

In a Facebook post written Saturday afternoon, the festival Board of Directors and Committee members say they’re remaining both hesitant and optimistic about the fate of Corn Fest 2021.

Events like Eden Corn Fest were given a glimmer of hope last Tuesday when Governor Cuomo announced the New York State Fair will happen this year.

Eden Corn Festival

If you have any questions about the Corn Fest, email info@edencornfest.com.