EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 58th Annual Eden Corn Festival is underway and running through Sunday night!

Remaining dates and times : Fri: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Sat: Noon to 11 p.m. | Sun: Noon to 9 p.m.

Address: 2912 Legion Dr, Eden, NY, United States, New York.

List of activities.

Festival Map.

For more information, head here.