Eden Corn Festival underway

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) –The Eden Corn Festival is underway and runs through Sunday. It’s celebrating 57 years of fresh picked, sweet corn! Those involved say it’s an affordable option for corn-lovers with no admission fee.

From buttered and salted corn, to sweet corn ice cream, vendors say there is something for everyone.

Mascot ‘Corny’ will be there to greet festival goers. The midway is filled with rides, games and a few new activities for dare devils, like the mechanical corn.

A series: falling off a mechanical corn on LIVE tv😂🌽 pic.twitter.com/l0Z2XarbPD — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) August 6, 2021

There are 40-50 vendors on site throughout the weekend.

If you thought the Eden Corn Festival was just corn, you thought wrong 😂 pic.twitter.com/mDQaLYnPSe — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) August 6, 2021

It takes place at 2912 Legion Drive, in Eden. They have live music and a full schedule of events. For more information, head here.