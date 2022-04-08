EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eden police are trying to figure out who was throwing objects into a number of homes in the town over several months.

The incidents took place on the same street, and included the home of Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. A fake pipe bomb was thrown through her front window last week.

Police in the town are now sharing surveillance video from the neighborhood.

Chief Gregory Savage says the town is getting support from other agencies, including the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

“The people on Hillbrook Drive are afraid and they have every right to be afraid because this is not good stuff that’s going on here,” Savage said.

A man from Cheektowaga who was involved in a dispute with someone on that street was spoken with, police say, but Savage says the man told police he wasn’t involved.