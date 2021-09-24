Eden students celebrate “Drive Your Tractor to School Day”

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual “Drive Your Tractor to School Day” was in full gear Friday at Eden Middle and High School.

Students arrived on campus with their tractors and participated in a tractor parade and got to hang out.

This tradition has been going on for more than 20 years.

School leaders tell us it’s not just Eden’s history of farming that makes this day so special — it’s seeing the students come together.

“This morning they get here 5:30 — they’re cooking burgers and breakfast, you know normally you wouldn’t see a sixth-grader talking to a twelfth grader and now you do so it’s a great thing,” said Faculty Advisor and Technology Teacher Matt Saramak.

Similar events also take place in the North Collins and Springville school districts.