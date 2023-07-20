EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to three years of probation for throwing a partially completed explosive device into a home, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
Adam Jones pleaded guilty to one count of attempted placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree in March 2023.
In March 2022, at approximately 3 a.m., police say Jones threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of a home on Hillbrook Drive. As a result, a window was broken. Police say Jones threw the object with the intent to cause damage to the property and cause alarm.
He was previously arraigned, in December 2022, on multiple felony charges for three separate incidents, all on Hillbrook Drive, one of which involved the Town Supervisor’s residence.
As a result of the sentencing, a final no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims, which remains in effect for the next five years.
Latest Posts
- Amazon rolling out pay-with-palm technology at all Whole Foods stores
- Nick Benedict, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘All My Children’ actor, dies at 77
- 8 facts about space and the first human mission to the moon
- Man’s ashes left in NYC taxi for 2 days before being returned to family
- Man sentenced for throwing pipe bomb into Eden home
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.