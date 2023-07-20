EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to three years of probation for throwing a partially completed explosive device into a home, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Adam Jones pleaded guilty to one count of attempted placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree in March 2023.

In March 2022, at approximately 3 a.m., police say Jones threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of a home on Hillbrook Drive. As a result, a window was broken. Police say Jones threw the object with the intent to cause damage to the property and cause alarm.

He was previously arraigned, in December 2022, on multiple felony charges for three separate incidents, all on Hillbrook Drive, one of which involved the Town Supervisor’s residence.

As a result of the sentencing, a final no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims, which remains in effect for the next five years.