EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eden Police told News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz on Monday that another resident living on Hillbrook Drive had a window in their home smashed early Monday morning.

The incident comes just months after a series of similar incidents along the street, including one at the home of Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman in March. Police described the item thrown through Hartman’s window as a “simulated explosive device.”

Objects were thrown through windows or at homes four times between Aug. 3, 2021 and the incident at Hartman’s home on March 28, 2022.

News 4 will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.