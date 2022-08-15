EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eden Police told News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz on Monday that another resident living on Hillbrook Drive had a window in their home smashed early Monday morning.
The incident comes just months after a series of similar incidents along the street, including one at the home of Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman in March. Police described the item thrown through Hartman’s window as a “simulated explosive device.”
Objects were thrown through windows or at homes four times between Aug. 3, 2021 and the incident at Hartman’s home on March 28, 2022.
News 4 will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.