EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eden Police are investigating a series of acts of criminal mischief that have occurred on the town’s Hillbrook Drive since last August.

On Aug. 3, 2021, a man reportedly came to the home of a resident on Hillbrook Drive, delivering a message that the resident had disrespected a neighbor on the street and needed to apologize. He reportedly said if an apology was forthcoming, all would be forgotten. The resident denied knowledge of the incident the man was referring to, and the subject left without incident in the silver sedan in which he arrived.

Eden Police identified the subject as a 52-year-old man from Cheektowaga with a lengthy criminal record. When police interviewed the man, he denied being the individual that showed up at the Hillbrook residence.

According to police, at 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2021, an object was thrown through the front door of an address on the street, by a suspect who was seen on surveillance video driving a small, dark SUV. The suspect exited the vehicle before throwing the object.

The following week, on Oct. 23, at 3:38 a.m., another object was thrown, this time, through the front window of the house owned by the man who was approached in August. He had three additional objects thrown at his house in the ensuing months, with the latest being thrown on March 6, 2022.

On March 28, 2022, Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman, who also lives on Hillbrook Drive, had what police described as a “simulated explosive device,” thrown through her front window. Writing on the device reportedly made reference to her political campaign for Erie County Clerk.

Video surveillance captured images of the suspect arriving at Hartman’s house on foot and throwing the object at the house. News 4 is working on obtaining surveillance footage and/or images, and has reached out to Eden Police for more information, but did not receive comment.

Eden Police are asking for help from the public regarding the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Town of Eden Police at (716) 992-9211.