Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Eden

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was recently sold in Erie County.
The New York Lottery says the ticket, which is worth $50,000, was for Wednesday’s drawing. It was sold at the Shurfine store on N. Main Street in Eden.
Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 3-7-33-50-69. This ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, which was 24.
If you win a prize, click or tap this link to find out how to claim it.
