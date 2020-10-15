Propane truck strikes bridge in Eden; road closures to continue into evening

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says a propane truck struck a bridge and toppled down an embankment.

The incident occurred at the Clarksburg Bridge in Eden. Poloncarz tweeted about it around 12:30 p.m.

As a result, New Oregon Rd. is closed from Route 75 to Knoll Rd. and Clarksburg Rd. is closed from Route 75 to E. Eden Rd.

The bridge is closed “indefinitely,” Poloncarz says. The road closures are expected to remain in place through the evening hours.

Crews are working to remove the truck and inspect the bridge.

Important traffic notice: A propane truck struck the Clarksburg Bridge in Eden and has toppled off the road and down the embankment. @ErieCountyDPW has closed the bridge and nearby road until further notice to remove the truck and inspect the bridge. pic.twitter.com/GYu5iJ6YkT — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) October 15, 2020

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.