Sweet corn ice cream to be offered at Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many of us love sweet corn, but how would you feel about trying it in ice cream form?

This year at the Eden Corn Festival, the Eden Chamber of Commerce will be serving up a special treat, and you can probably guess what it is — sweet corn ice cream.

The unique ice cream was created by Chamber of Commerce Board Member and local farmer Matthew Agle, in partnership with Hamburg’s Main St. Ice Cream.

“Made with a delicious blend of Eden’s famous sweet corn in combination with handcrafted ice cream, this novelty treat is definitely worth a try!” the Chamber of Commerce says.

As of now, the Eden Corn Festival is the only place you can get it. The Chamber of Commerce says “generous servings” will be available to festival attendees along with their annual chicken barbeque.

This year’s festival will take place from August 5-8. More information can be found here.

