EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thieves didn’t just make off with one Eden family’s truck. They also took off with their disabled son’s specialty boost seat.

The feeling in the Town of Eden after a string of Wednesday night vehicle thefts.

Four unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and three more were stolen. And for one family, thieves didn’t just steal their truck, they stole a car seat from their disabled son.

The specialty car seat belongs to 10-year-old Castle. He’s quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy.

The family declined to go on camera but told us they feel violated. Tools and credit cards were also taken. They said one of the cards was used at a Buffalo gas station.

In a separate incident that night, a woman’s security camera near Woodside Drive and Florence Avenue captured two people trying to break into a SUV.

Eden resident Lewis Yager said leaving cars unlocked in this area isn’t unusual.

Police said vehicle thefts like this haven’t happened in years in Eden.

The three vehicles stolen are a 2018 Dodge Ram, a 2018 Mazda CX5 and a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

Eden Police Lieutenant Nicholas Blasz said the department is fielding tips, but no suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Eden Police Department at 716-992-9211.