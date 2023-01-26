EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three vehicles that were stolen Wednesday night.
Police say the vehicles were stolen from the Woodside Florence Street area of Eden.
According to police, one of the vehicles contained a specially made booster seat for a special needs child and the child cannot travel without it.
Anyone with any information about the cars’ location or who may have been involved with the theft is asked to call the Town of Eden police at 716-992-9211.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.