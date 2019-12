EDEN N.Y. (WIVB)–Local veterans and active military members paid tribute to those that paid the ultimate price.



A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Eden Saturday. This was one of 12-hundred ceremonies happening as part of “Wreaths Across America”.



Organizers say they’re moved by how many people came out to the event, especially considering the bad weather. In less than three months, the community bought over 350 wreaths valued at over $5,000 dollars for the ceremony.