Elective surgeries permitted to continue in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is starting to see its hospitalization numbers decrease, largely due to getting past the holiday season spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo came to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo to give an update on the pandemic and make an announcement.

The Governor is looking to begin lightening some of the restrictions seen across the state as conditions improve, but only under the caveat that reduced restrictions don’t lead to greater spreading of the virus.

As fall began, COVID-related hospitalizations started to increase again, becoming a top concern of the state. Early in December, elective surgeries were no longer allowed in Erie County hospitals — the county Gov. Cuomo said had the “most critical hospital situation in the state.”

During Monday’s visit to western New York, Gov. Cuomo announced that elective surgeries were officially permitted to continue in Erie County.

The latest numbers show that western New York hospitals have 409 patients being treated for COVID-19.

72 percent of health care workers across the state have been vaccinated for COVID-19, and 88 percent of Roswell Park’s employees have received a vaccine.

At Roswell Park, Governor Andrew Cuomo notes Erie County's positivity rate has had 3 weeks of decline. Hospitalization number is also declining. The county's hospital capacity is about 48%. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) January 25, 2021

Here is the rest of the Western New York breakdown, via Cuomo’s slide. pic.twitter.com/MrVRSBSKJt — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) January 25, 2021

In the coming days, the Governor plans to release more details on how the state plans to lessen restrictions.

New York’s overall positivity rate for COVID-19 is 5.47 percent. Western New York’s rate is slightly higher, at 5.7 percent.

As a result of the virus, 167 people died on Sunday.