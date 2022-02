ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pictures with puppies all for a good cause.

Saturday was “Pawlentine’s Day” at 716 Paws in Elma. Many people were there to take cute photos with puppies. 716 paws is a volunteer animal rescue group.

Donations were accepted to buy puppy incubators for the organization.

716 Paws said they are always looking for volunteers.

So if you’re interested in helping out in their rescue efforts, you can give them a call.