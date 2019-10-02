73-year-old woman dies after she and dog are ejected from U-Haul truck in Elma

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Route 400 in Elma Tuesday morning.

New York State Troopers responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m.

They say Helen Deter, a resident of California, was driving a U-Haul truck north on Route 400 when the vehicle started drifting from lane to lane.

Eventually, the vehicle overturned and slid into a guardrail, causing it to flip upside down into a ditch.

Deter and her dog were ejected, but only the dog survived. Deter was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.