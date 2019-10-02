California woman dies when moving truck overturns on the 400

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police have identified the Desert Springs, California, woman who died Tuesday morning when a U-Haul she was driving tipped over and crashed on State Route 400.

Helen Deter was ejected, according to troopers, who first responded around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Deter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. She was 73 years old.

Her dog was also ejected, but survived.

Troopers said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Their investigation showed that the truck began drifting from lane to lane before overturning and hitting a guardrail, then tipping into a ditch.

A photo of the crash scene was sent through ReportIt!

Deter was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to state police.