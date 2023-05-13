ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A church caught fire on Saturday afternoon in Elma.

Firefighters say that Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Elma caught fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with flames shooting out of the top of the steeple.

Additionally, News 4 is told that there was a problem with the fire hydrant in front of the church, which delayed putting the fire out.

Officials say that is appears nobody was hurt. The fire still remains under investigation.