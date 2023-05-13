ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A church caught fire on Saturday afternoon in Elma.
Firefighters say that Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Elma caught fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with flames shooting out of the top of the steeple.
Additionally, News 4 is told that there was a problem with the fire hydrant in front of the church, which delayed putting the fire out.
Officials say that is appears nobody was hurt. The fire still remains under investigation.
Latest Posts
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.