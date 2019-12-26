Deputies respond to vehicle in ditch, charge woman with drinking while driving

TOWN OF ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora woman with a previous DWI conviction has been charged with drinking alcohol while on a highway.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to North Davis Rd. in Elma, where a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Thrasher-Broidy was found in a ditch.

They say the smell of alcohol could be detected on her breath.

As deputies tried to administer field sobriety tests, they say Thrasher-Broidy became argumentative and refused orders.

The deputies tried to place her under arrest, but she pulled away and walked from the deputies, they say.

Thrasher-Broidy was taken into custody, but deputies say she continued to be uncooperative, even refusing an opportunity to call for a ride home.

Inside the vehicle, deputies say they found an open bottle of wine and a glass containing an alcoholic beverage consistent with wine.

Thrasher-Broidy, who was convicted of DWI 2017, was charged with felony DWI, refusing to take a breath test, unsafely changing lanes, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a highway.

She was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

