Driver arrested after attempting to leave scene of crash, hitting building

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 22-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested after he attempted to leave the scene of a crash and struck a building in Elma on Tuesday.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Mason Rai tried to leave the scene after deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash at 7070 Seneca St. at 10:08 p.m.

Officials say the car had to be winched back onto the roadway, and as Rai tried to leave the scene, he nearly hit the tow truck driver.

The car crashed into a structure at 7100 Seneca St. and stopped.

Deputies say Rai was intoxicated, and a breath test indicated Rai’s BAC level was more than twice the legal limit.

The Sheriff’s Office charged him with an aggravated DWI, operating a vehicle with a BAC of more than .08%, unsafe backing of a vehicle, and speeding.

Rai was released to a sober third party and issued appearance tickets.