Elma woman to share shock of breast cancer diagnosis on News 4 at 4

News 4 is going Pink 4 Hope in the fight against breast cancer.

Experts say early detection to prevent the spread is key. But sometimes, you can keep up with your scheduled mammograms and appointments but still get that dreaded news that you have cancer.

That’s what happened to an Elma woman.

Mary Lynn Wekenmann has been fighting breast cancer for five and a half years. She was initially diagnosed when she was 67 years old, and never had any past health issues or family history.

“I had a mammogram in December 2014,” Wekenmann says. “I worked in a doctor’s office for many years so I always did those things. So, I was shocked. I was like, ‘How can that happen?’ It was normal.”

Later today on News 4 at 4, Mel Orlins will explain how Wekenmann was initially misdiagnosed. Plus, you’ll hear her inspirational message about living life.