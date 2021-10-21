Elma’s Made In America store welcomes 1,000th tour bus

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for something produced in the U.S.A., chances are you can find it at the Made In America store.

It’s a popular destination on many shopping lists, and now it’s celebrating a major milestone.

The Made In America flagship store in Elma welcomed tour bus number 1,000 since opening its doors 11 years ago.

It’s the only brick-and-mortar store to sell all American-made products throughout the entire country.

Store founder Mark Andol tells us he never thought Made In America would become so popular.

“So, every day we welcome buses and this one just happens to be the 1000th bus, which is hard to believe in 11 years,” Andol said. “We started April 3, 2010 and never really thought we’d become a destination. But to have buses travel many miles to come see us is outstanding.”

Andol says they’ve seen up to 50 buses in the last couple of months.